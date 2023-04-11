Is Flashing Your Headlights at Another Driver Illegal in New Jersey?
Flashing our headlights is almost a second language in The Garden State.
Have you ever wondered if what you're doing is actually illegal? I did.
I was on the Parkway North over the weekend at night.
I'm generally a right-lane driver that sticks to 70-75 mph. Why?
Well, other than being well over the speed limit, I have the worst luck with getting pulled over by the cops.
I might as well have one of those giant signs that display your speed on my roof.
Oh, I follow all of the best practices. Always stay "in the pack," and never linger in the left lane. Still, I could be going 66 mph and I will be the dope that sees the red and blue lights in the rearview.
Back to the Parkway. I'm going about 75 in the right lane and a car starts to crawl up my...tail.
Keep in mind I'm in the right lane. I kept doing my thing hoping the car would pass.
They didn't.
Instead, the high beam flashing started. You never know what kind of people are behind the wheel, so I shifted left and let them fly by.
I was really annoyed the entire trip. You know the feeling. It's not a huge deal, but the rage lingers.
It got me thinking about whether or not flashing one's headlights is illegal or not.
Remember, it's not always an annoyance. Many times it's a courteous way to communicate.
I've always used my lights to let another driver know it's alright to pull in front of me in a parking lot.
Some people even do a quick flash to let others know they are turning a difficult corner.
Is it illegal to flash your headlights at another driver in New Jersey?
Believe it or not, flashing headlights is considered a First Amendment right.
According to The First Amendment Encyclopedia:
In 1999, a New Jersey appellate court held that the act of flashing one’s headlights as a warning is a free speech right protected by the First Amendment.
I told you headlight flashing was another language.