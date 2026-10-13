If you love watching dolphins jump through the waves at the Jersey Shore, I've got a spot in Margate you might want to add to your list. It's at the top of one of South Jersey's most beloved landmarks: Lucy the Elephant!

I only learned about this unexpected dolphin-watching opportunity a few days ago, thanks to one of Lucy's tour guides. And honestly, I wish I'd known about it all summer. I spend much more time in Margate during the warmer months, and I absolutely would have made an extra trip!

Lucy the Elephant Has a Surprising Ocean View

Lucy isn't just a quirky roadside attraction. This iconic, six-story elephant-shaped landmark has been a Jersey Shore favorite for generations.

Climbing to the top gives visitors a unique view of Margate and the surrounding coastline. And according to one of Lucy's tour guides, it's also a spot where you can keep an eye out for dolphins swimming and jumping through the ocean.

Of course, dolphins are wild animals, so there's no guarantee you'll spot one. But the possibility of seeing these playful marine mammals from atop such a famous South Jersey landmark makes the experience even more exciting.

Love Dolphins? Visit This Nearby South Jersey Attraction

If you're as fascinated by dolphins as I am, consider adding the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in nearby Brigantine to your itinerary. It's dedicated to rescuing and caring for stranded marine mammals and sea turtles, while helping people learn more about the wildlife that shares our coastal waters.

Whether you're planning a summer beach day or looking for another reason to visit Margate, Lucy the Elephant offers a memorable view with a little extra excitement.

Now I just need to make that trip myself. Hopefully, the dolphins will be putting on a show!

Places we miss in Margate and Ventnor