Are there mountain lions in New Jersey? The official position from the state is "no", although we've had dozens of sightings reported from throughout the state over the last few years. (Check out some of the reports here.)

How about bobcats? Do they live in New Jersey? The answer to that one is, "yes." We even have some recent video proof.

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Bobcat Caught on Video in Warren County, New Jersey

Last week, I was sent a video from a trail cam in Oxford, New Jersey.

The camera managed to capture a healthy looking bobcat.

The trail cam is located off Pequest Road, very near the Pequest Trout Hatchery. The video was submitted by someone I'll identify as R.F. Check it out:

What the State of New Jersey Says About Bobcats

The New Jersey Division of Wildlife says, yes, there are bobcats in New Jersey. Actually, they say bobcats can be found in all 48 of the contiguous - except Delaware.

Since 1991, most bobcat sightings in New Jersey have occurred in the northern counties of Warren, Sussex, Passaic and Morris.

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly