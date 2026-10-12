Black bears are a familiar sight in parts of northern New Jersey, but what happens when one shows up in South Jersey?

Residents in Burlington, Gloucester, Camden, and Salem counties have reason to be curious, especially after past sightings in places like Mullica Hill and Deptford.

So, should we expect to see more bears down here?

How Common Are Bears In South Jersey?

According to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), black bears have been spotted in all 21 New Jersey counties. However, the state's bear population remains concentrated in the northwestern part of the state.

South Jersey bear sightings are much less common. In the state's 2021 bear activity report, officials recorded two incidents in Burlington County, one in Camden County, three in Gloucester County, and three in Salem County.

Those numbers don't necessarily represent separate bears or confirmed sightings, but they show that bear activity isn't limited to North Jersey.

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Why Do Bears Wander Into South Jersey?

Black bears can travel surprisingly long distances, particularly when young bears leave their mothers to find their own territory. They may move through forests, wetlands, farmland, and suburban neighborhoods while searching for food.

New Jersey's bear range has also expanded south and east over time. That doesn't mean South Jersey suddenly has a large bear population, but it helps explain why an occasional visitor can turn up in an unexpected place.

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Could Another Bear Show Up in Mullica Hill Or Deptford?

Short answer: Absolutely. Another sighting wouldn't be shocking, even if it would still be an unusual event for most residents.

Areas near large wooded spaces and the Pinelands may offer more opportunities for bears to pass through. In heavily developed areas, sightings are less expected, but they're still possible.

There's no reliable statistic that tells us the odds of an individual seeing a bear. Still, previous sightings aren't necessarily one-time flukes.

What Should South Jersey Residents Know?

If you spot a bear, keep your distance and never feed it. Secure your garbage, birdseed, and pet food to avoid attracting wildlife.

For the latest county-level reports, check the NJDEP's official bear activity reports.

You probably shouldn't expect to see a bear on your next neighborhood walk, but South Jersey residents shouldn't be surprised if another one wanders through.

LOOK: What black bears want, and how to deter them Black bears are on the move in New Jersey and all 21 counties need to be ready. Here's a look at what might attract them to your property should one be sighted in your area. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant