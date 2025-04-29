You’ve heard the saying “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” right?

Here’s what happened…

I was pulling into the Acme parking lot in Mays Landing, just minding my business, when I spot a girl elbow-deep in the dumpster out back near the laundry mat. I’m pretty sure that’s actually a donation bin, but it looks like a dumpster.

That’s when I began to wonder if it really had been a dumpster, could she be arrested for digging around in there like that?

Turns out, dumpster diving isn’t technically illegal in New Jersey. I did some digging (pun fully intended), and here’s the scoop.

Dumpster Diving is Fair Game… Sort Of

Once someone tosses their trash here in NJ, it’s generally considered abandoned.

That means (legally speaking) it’s not protected by privacy laws anymore.

As long it’s in a public place and not behind a locked gate or marked with “No Trespassing” signs, you’re probably not breaking any laws by diving in.

Not All Dumpsters Are Created Equal

Now, I’m not saying you should go poking through every Wawa dumpster from Cape May to Camden.

If you're hopping a fence or ignoring signage, that’s trespassing, and you could get ticketed or worse.

Some towns might also have ordinances about scavenging or loitering, so know where you’re digging.

Dumpster Diving Is Legal-ish In NJ

Technically, dumpster diving is legal. But it’s all about how and where you do it. Be respectful, don’t make a mess, and maybe try not to be so conspicuous about it.

