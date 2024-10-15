Is one town using speed cameras in New Jersey? Not so fast.

Speed cameras in New Jersey? Really?

Is this one more way the state is keeping an eye on everything that we're doing?

If you're like me, speed cameras make me think of a few years ago when New Jersey had red light cameras across the state. Boy, those were fun.

For a five-year period starting in 2009, those cameras generated thousands upon thousands of violations and created a brand new revenue stream for dozens of municipalities. But they were far from perfect.

It's been a decade since red light cameras went away, but could you imagine if New Jersey had them now, especially in an era where it seems like absolutely no one stops for red lights and stop signs? Gazillions of dollars could easily be generated.

I probably shouldn't give anyone in Trenton the idea.

Anyway, back to speed cameras... as I was crisscrossing South Jersey not too long ago, I passed a highway message board that said "SPEED CAMERA AHEAD - BEST SLOW DOWN."

Speed cameras? In the Garden State? Did I miss a memo or something?

Turns out, this particular municipality — and I won't mention which one it is — doesn't actually have speed cameras up because they're not legal in this state.

That sign is merely a Jedi mind trick, albeit a very effective one, because as I was watching cars pass by, every single one slowed down for about a mile... and then everyone went back to speeding.

Speed cameras not legal in New Jersey

The law reads like this:

39:4-103.1. Photo radar defined, usage prohibited

1. a. Notwithstanding any law, rule or regulation to the contrary, a law enforcement officer or agency shall not use photo radar to enforce the provisions of chapter 4 of Title 39 of the Revised Statutes.

b. As used in this act, "photo radar" means a device used primarily for highway speed limit enforcement substantially consisting of a radar unit linked to a camera, which automatically produces a photograph of a vehicle traveling at a speed in excess of the legal limit.

Chapter 4, Title 39, as referenced above, covers traffic laws in the state.

Neighboring states have speed cameras

While New Jersey does not use speed cameras, our neighboring states do.

Delaware began aggressively using speed cameras in a construction zone along I-95 this past summer. Drivers there can get fined per-mile-per-hour over the post speed limit. Pennsylvania also uses speed cameras in construction zones; you'll often see them along the PA Turnpike.

Regardless of the fact that one township in New Jersey isn't exactly being honest with their speed camera claims, we can't discount their efforts to make the roads in this state safer. Slow down!

