Authorities in Camden County are asking for your help locating two missing teenagers in unrelated cases.

Tuesday night, police say 15-year-old Isaac Pacheco (pictured left) from the 1800 block of South 10th Street in the Centerville neighborhood of Camden was reported missing from his home.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5' 3", 215 pounds, with curly black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants and is known to stay in the Centerville area.

Meanwhile, Wednesday morning, authorities say 13-year-old Jayden Jones (pictured right) was reported missing from the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue in the Liberty Park section of Camden.

Jones is a Black male, 5' 10", 100 pounds, with curly black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, and a dark-colored bubble jacket. He is known to frequent Whitman Park and Fairview.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either teen is asked to call the Camden County Police Department tip line at (856) 757-7042.

