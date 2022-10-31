It’s No Trick! Score Free Wawa For Your Kids This Halloween

The spookiest day in all of spooky season is FINALLY here!

Happy Halloween, everybody!

Today's definitely going to be a wild one here in the Delaware Valley. Not only is it Halloween, but it's game 3 of the World Series! In case you've been living under a rock for the past few weeks, the Phillies are still in the fight for that trophy! We're hoping for a parade, so we can't mess up any of the vibes.

Get our free mobile app

This is first game of the World Series that the Phillies will be playing at home and, of course, it's on Halloween night. So, what does that mean for the kids? Well, I don't have any, so I can't really speak on that. What I can say, though, is that I'd me making trick-or-treating pretty quick this year so I could make it home in time for the first pitch.

With the Phillies being home tonight, that means everyone is going to have to plan accordingly. There could be heavy traffic on the highways from people trying to get to the game, so have a game plan in place for trick-or-treating tonight.

Here's a pro-tip for you, parents: take your kids to Wawa.

Anyone who brings their kids in full-costume to Wawa will receive a free kids meal coupon. They announced as much themselves on Facebook a couple days ago.

Check it out:

So, you can grab yourselves some grub and get the ultimate treat - free food - from Wawa all before the Phillies take the field at Citizens Bank Park tonight.

Enjoy the free meal, kids!

Source: Facebook

South Jersey's Horrifying Halloween Decorations South Jersey really goes all out with Halloween decorations

Delicious NJ Foods We Wish We Could Trick or Treat for If it were socially acceptable for adults to trick-or-treat, we'd want these NJ foods in our bags.