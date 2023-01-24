It’s Sugaring Season At NJ’s Stockton University Maple Project

Stockton University has perfected its wonderful maple syrup project.

In case you didn’t know when the temperature is below freezing at night and above freezing during the day, it’s time to tap the trees, because it means that sugaring season is here.

"Several professors and staff involved with the project will be tapping trees at the university's maple grove from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The grove is located just off Vera King Farris Drive and opposite Parking Lot 1 at the university's Galloway campus,” according to a communication that we have received from Stockton University.

Previously, we reported that Stockton University has been awarded two United States Department of Agriculture grants (more than $900,000) to promote maple sugaring in the South Jersey region.

It has also served as a research and community-based project under the direction of Stockton University.

We did a taste test of the Stockton University maple syrup last year. It’s fabulous.

Here are some of the Stockton University professors who have been working on the Maple Syrup Project:

Judith Vogel, Professor of Mathematics and the lead on the project. At this Thursday’s event, Vogel will speak about the project's creation and its future goals.

Mariam Majd, Professor of Economics. Majd is working on an economic and business model for the project and studying the value it has financially and as an asset in community building.

Matt Olsen, Assistant Professor of Environmental Science. One of the things Olsen is studying is the difference in how South Jersey maple trees produce sap when compared with maple trees elsewhere in the country.

Claudine Keenan, Dean of the School of Education. Keenan is leading the education initiative of getting local schools involved by creating a curriculum and helping schools tap into their own trees. Some students from the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District will also be on site.

It takes more than 1,000 gallons of maple sap to make 11 gallons of official Stockton University Maple Syrup.

For breakfast, I tasted this wonderful maple syrup, derived from Red Maple trees on the sprawling Stockton University 1600-acre campus.

I chose to taste test the Stockton maple syrup on waffles, as opposed to pancakes ... because I wanted the homemade Osprey syrup to be able to find its way into every nook, crevice, and cranny.

It's a perfect golden amber color. The color looks like the same color that's in the knob in the cane of

"John Hammond" (Sir Richard Attenborough) in the iconic movie Jurassic Park.

Toynk via Amazon.com Toynk via Amazon.com loading...

The taste and texture of the Stockton University Maple Syrup is just wonderful. It's sweet, but not overpowering.

Many times, local, fresh maple syrup has a heavy molasses flavor ... almost like they're trying to hide something from you.

The Stockton University Maple Syrup is light and naturally flavorful. It's smooth and silky in texture. A very distinctive flavor, which seemed to my palate to present just a hint of caramel.

If you're fortunate enough to get your hands on a few ounces ... savor it ... it's fantastic. A real special treat that I highly recommend.

SOURCE : Stockton University

