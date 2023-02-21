I’ve Heard This is the Best Place for Mac & Cheese in Ocean County, NJ

When it comes to Mac & Cheese, I love it.

Remember the homemade your Grandma used to make, that's the Mac & Cheese I love and still try to find her recipe. It's baked Mac & Cheese, with pure goodness.

Lots of restaurants and diners have delicious Mac & Cheese, but I hear this one place in Ocean County, is the best.

The Ark Pub & Eatery, Point Pleasant Beach

Several listeners wrote me about this place in Point Pleasant Beach and recently onlyinyourstate.com wrote an article about their Mac & Cheese. I ask myself, "Why haven't I ever tried it here."

I'm not even sure how Mac & Cheese was brought up on our radio show, but one day we got several calls and App Chats about the "best" Mac & Cheese and for me to try it.

Where's the best Mac & Cheese in Ocean County, NJ?

The best Mac & Cheese chosen by you and in that recent article I was reading is at The Ark Pub and Eatery in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. Yes, you see this right, a pub?? Right, I was surprised, too.

We love Point Pleasant Beach for the cutest boardwalk and aquarium, and always it's a fun night with rides for the family. Point Pleasant Beach has some spectacular first-class dining choices. Seafood, burgers, Point is a great place to go, and The Ark Pub should definitely be your next stop.

I was mentioning how I love the baked Mac & Cheese, I hear that's how The Ark Pub & Eatery makes it. I can not wait to taste it. "Thank you" for telling me about this.

