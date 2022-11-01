Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany have come up with some pretty epic Halloween couple's costumes in years past, but in 2022, they outdid themselves with their most elaborate look yet.

This year, the star couple went as Ron Burgundy and Veronica Corningstone from the Anchorman moves, sparing no attention to detail: From Ron's mustache to Veronica's blonde wig and vest, the pair both looked and acted exactly the part of the fictional broadcasting team, and they even recorded their very own "news segment" to take their Halloween costume over the top.

Coming to you live from "NashVegas," the country couple's broadcast begins with a few lighthearted shots at Luke Bryan, "who was recently caught driving all the country girls crazy by eating out of a jar of peanut butter," Aldean-as-Ron reports. Cut to slow-motion video of Bryan eating peanut butter by the spoonful, set to his sultry hit, "Strip It Down."

The Aldean's aren't safe either: Another "news story" describes Brittany at the center of a social media scandal. "According to Brittany's recent tweet, she hates all animals, based on the tweet that says 'I love dogs.'"

Though the skit is self-described "#fakenews," that particular story might have some basis in reality: Brittany was recently at the center of some fiery social media back and forth after an Instagram reel she posted thanked her parents for "not changing my gender" when she "went through my tomboy phase." Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris quickly condemned the comments as transphobic, and a controversial news cycle ensued over the incident. Brittany spoke about the experience in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, whose show labeled Morris a "lunatic country music person," inspiring Morris to put out a line of T-shirts and raise $100,000 in support of trans youth causes in just one day of sales.

Brittany also designed a T-shirt that was Barbie-inspired as a nod to Morris' tweet calling her "insurrection Barbie." Those tees were a benefit to fight against child exploitation and human trafficking.

Aldean didn't comment on that scandal, but "Ron" did have some words for Brittany's fictional animal-hating scandal in the Halloween clip: "What a b---h," he added drily, also saying, "I don't know about dogs, but she's got some cute puppies."

In another nod to real-life events, Aldean also says that "Her and her bush-league country music artist of a husband just need to zip it."

The skit closes on a light-hearted note, with a clip of Kane Brown dancing in a TikTok video. "And there ya have it. And Kane, just giving me one more reason why I rarely get on TikTok," Aldean concludes.