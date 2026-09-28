This might be one of the coolest Halloween ideas I've seen in South Jersey.

Forget standing in line for a haunted house.

This year, you can take yourself on a haunted road trip.

South Jersey Preservation is bringing back its Haunted South Jersey Road Trip for 2026, and they've made it MUCH bigger than last year's adventure.

This Haunted Road Trip Covers 3 South Jersey Counties

Instead of sticking to one area, the 2026 route takes you through Salem, Gloucester and Cumberland Counties, with 10 spooky stops along the way.

We’re not talking about random Halloween decorations.

The route dives into South Jersey's creepy history, local ghost stories, strange legends, mysterious creatures and places that supposedly have a little something extra lingering around.

There are Revolutionary War sites, an old asylum, haunted marshes, creepy woods, pirate legends and some seriously eerie backroads.

Honestly, I'm already intrigued.

It's More Than Just Ghost Hunting

The best part?

This isn't a bus tour where you're stuck following a schedule.

You choose when you go, how long you stay and whether you want to hit all 10 stops or just pick a few.

Along the way, South Jersey Preservation has also added local businesses to the route, including farm markets, coffee shops, breweries, restaurants and shops.

So basically, you can get creeped out AND spend money at local businesses.

I'm sorry, but that's TOTALLY a Halloween activity I can get behind.

Grab Your Friends and Hit the Backroads

The organization says some locations are private property, so those spots are strictly drive-by destinations. Others are public places where you can stop and explore respectfully.

No tour bus. No strict schedule.

Just you, your friends, a car and 10 spooky South Jersey stops.

I think this could make for one VERY fun fall weekend.

NJ-Themed Halloween Makeup: Becoming The Jersey Devil A popular Youtuber channeled South Jersey's most infamous legendary creature, the Jersey Devil, to create a pretty epic Halloween look. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal