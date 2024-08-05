What we all thought was going to be a great night of country music was sadly interrupted by crazy storms over the weekend. Of course, it's always better to make the best call to preserve everyone's safety, but it doesn't mean that people weren't disappointed they didn't get to see one of their favorite country stars in person.

It all went down on Friday night in Camden, New Jersey, at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. Jason Aldean was all set to bring his "Highway Desperado Tour" to the Philly/South Jersey region. The show was packed. Everybody was SO excited to be there.

The show managed to get their opening acts on stage, including Lauren Alaina, but she would be the last to take the stage for the evening.

Country show postponed in South Jersey due to inclement weather

The venue had to keep pushing Jason Aldean's set further and further back due to thunder and lightening. Ultimately, the show had to postponed.

Aldean shared a reel to Instagram and other social media platforms expressing his disappointment that the show couldn't go on. It's always his first priority, though, to make sure his fans are safe. He did reveal, however, that fans won't have to wait too long to see his show.

Fans who had tickets for the Friday, August 2nd show will be able to see him on Saturday, August 31st. He'll be headed back to South Jersey to perform, so make sure you clear your schedule.

All tickets from the August 2nd show will be honored.

There's nothing more you have to do, either. Just show your ticket when you enter the venue on August 31st and you'll be good to go!

