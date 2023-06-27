Jeep Invasion of Wildwood,NJ coming in July

Get ready for the New Jersey Jeep Invasion with over 2,000 Jeep Owners and Enthusiasts that will be taking over the Wildwood Beaches along with 100 Industry Vendors.

This is the 10th year of the annual Jeep Invasion this year being hosted in Wildwood from July 14th to July 16th. All Jeeps participating register before the weekend as all vehicles and vendors will be parked on the beaches from Andrews and Cresse Avenues. This family-friendly event with free admission for guests features food trucks, raffles, a beach obstacle course run, and of course, thousands of Jeeps to check out.

The festivities start on Friday, July 14th at 9 am with all the Jeeps and vendors on the beaches leading up to that night's “Jeepers Back the Blue” fundraiser from 7 pm to 10 pm at the Naval Air Station in Wildwood with attendees required to make a minimum $10 Donation.

On Saturday, July 15th is where families can run the beach obstacle course along with all the Jeeps and vendors from 9 am to 5 pm. Then on Saturday Night from 6 pm to 10 pm, there will be a Community Night at Fox Park (across the street from the Wildwood Convention Center) that will be open to the public. There will be a Jurassic Park-themed Jeep display, a DJ to entertain everyone in attendance, a bounce house for the kids, a magician, and an outdoor showing of the famous film Jurassic Park. Sunday, July 16th is the final day of the event with thousands of Jeeps on the beach along with the vendor area and obstacle course challenges open from 9 am to 1 pm.

The New Jersey Jeep invasion started in Ocean City a decade ago as a Jeep Showcase and Charity Event with 200 Jeeps parading on the boardwalk before being displayed on the beach. After a couple of years in Ocean City, the Jeep Invasion grew to over 400 Jeeps and moved to Wildwood for 2015's event which had 800 Jeeps on the beach.

For more information on the New Jersey Jeep Invasion 10th-year anniversary event in Wildwood, visit the NJJP website.