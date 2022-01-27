Kacey Musgraves surprised concertgoers at the Philadelphia stop of her 2022 Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour on Wednesday night (Jan. 26) with a cover of a Dolly Parton classic.

Get our free mobile app

During her headlining set, Musgraves took a moment to acknowledge a fan in the audience named Jen who had been attending her shows for 10 years. During the "Kaceyoke" segment of her set, Musgraves pulled out a scroll with a list of four possible cover songs for Jen to pick from. The fan quickly selected Parton's iconic hit "9 to 5," which Musgraves had never publicly performed before.

You can watch the full cover below:

Ahead of her stop at Philly's Wells Fargo Arena, Musgraves headed to Philadelphia a few days early, surprising a piano bar full of people with an impromptu performance of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" on Jan. 24.

Musgraves' Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour will continue through the end of February, with dates scheduled in Boston, Denver, Nashville, Atlanta, New York City, Washington D.C., Dallas and Los Angeles.

The trek is her first set of concerts in support of Star-Crossed, her fifth studio album which was released in September 2021. The record builds off the pop-leaning sound featured on her award-winning album Golden Hour and explores a relationship in three parts: Marriage, divorce, and the process of healing that follows.