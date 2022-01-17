One of the things that makes tours so special is that each night is a different show with a different crowd. This can make for some very unique experiences, especially when a fan is pulled onstage to partake in the show.

On Saturday night (Jan. 15) during a stop on the Blessed and Free Tour at Madison Square Garden, Kane Brown welcomed a young fan onstage with him. The country star started singing "Crank That" by Soulja Boy and taught his self-proclaimed No. 1 fan how to do the "Soulja Boy" — a choreographed dance that is done to the song.

According to the caption on the Instagram video, this kid is just seven years old, but he's a quick learner:

Brown's dancing protege doesn't let the fact that he's performing in front of thousands of people throw him off his game — he goes right along with the star, learning the moves.

The "Soulja Boy" is a dance popularized by rapper Soulja Boy when he released the song "Crank That" in 2007. Fans latched onto the dance after seeing the music video for the song. Much like Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" dance has been a huge hit over the last year, the Soulja Boy was seen just about everywhere — and this was before TikTok.

The Blessed and Free Tour will continue through Feb. 6, with the trek wrapping in Las Vegas. Brown is joined on the road by special guests Chase Rice and Restless Road.

Fans can also expect a new album from the "One Mississippi" singer in 2022. Brown says the project features songs from all different genres and that none of them sound the same. He has already released three songs off of the album, with "Whiskey Sour" being the most recent drop on Jan. 14.