Sweetwater, NJ, TV Star Confirms Her Breakup From Famous Farmer Boyfriend

Sweetwater, NJ, TV Star Confirms Her Breakup From Famous Farmer Boyfriend

Taste Of Country via Youtube | Canva

If you’ve been like me and following the very niche (but very passionate) timeline of South Jersey’s own Sydney Errara’s relationship with Mitch Kolinsky from “Farmer Wants A Wife”, then you’re likely not surprised they broke up.

Farmer Wants A Wife Season 2’s last standing couple was still together back in the fall. Now we know that Sydney Errera and Mitchell Kolinsky have officially called it quits.

After weeks of speculation, and yes, I fully clocked the fact that they hadn’t posted on Instagram together since October, Sydney confirmed the breakup on TikTok.

From Constant Posts to Complete Silence

Let’s rewind. During and immediately after Season 2, Sydney and Mitch were posting together multiple times a week. Cute farm content, Nashville visits, long-distance updates, the works.

Then suddenly… nothing.

No farm cameos. No couple selfies. No soft-launch appearances in the background of Stories. For a couple that shared so much, the silence was loud.

Fans started asking questions. If you’re from South Jersey like me, you know we notice everything, especially since she’s from our neck of the woods. Don’t forget, she grew up in Sweetwater.

Farmer Wants A Wife Season 2 Break-Up

Sydney revealed that the split actually happened before Christmas 2025. She returned home to New Jersey to spend the holidays with her family before eventually heading back to Nashville. Timing-wise, that explains a lot.

Long distance, big life adjustments, and the pressure of being the final couple from Season 2? That’s not light work.

@sydneyerreraa so there’s that ♬ Opalite - Taylor Swift

No Drama, Just Two People Who Tried

The biggest takeaway: there’s no scandal here.

Sydney shared that they both gave their all to the relationship and still have a positive relationship with one another. She also asked fans to respond graciously, which feels very on-brand for her.

Breakups are hard enough without the internet piling on.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app

While it’s sad to see the last Season 2 couple officially done, it sounds like this was a mature, mutual decision.

Yes, I’ll admit it… my October theory was right.

'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 3 Finale Pictures Include Final Decisions

The Season 3 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife will find all four farmers making a final decision between two women. Jay, Matt, John and Colton will all have to choose who they keep and who goes home during the two-hour finale on Fox on Thursday (May 22 at 8PM ET).

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

10 Reasons NJ's Always The Best State To Live According To A Jersey Native

Based on a recent study, New Jersey was recently crowned the best state to live in for 2021. Since New Jersey is usually on the receiving end of heaping piles of hate on any given day, you can imagine why Jersey natives were super excited to hear this news! To them, NJ's not just number one this year, but every year. There's more to love about the Garden State than the average person thinks.

Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Farmer Wants a Wife, South Jersey Trending, Sweetwater
Categories: AC, Community, Country, Country Exclusive, Entertainment, New Jersey News, South Jersey News, Taste of Country, Videos

More From Cat Country 107.3