If you’ve been like me and following the very niche (but very passionate) timeline of South Jersey’s own Sydney Errara’s relationship with Mitch Kolinsky from “Farmer Wants A Wife”, then you’re likely not surprised they broke up.

Farmer Wants A Wife Season 2’s last standing couple was still together back in the fall. Now we know that Sydney Errera and Mitchell Kolinsky have officially called it quits.

After weeks of speculation, and yes, I fully clocked the fact that they hadn’t posted on Instagram together since October, Sydney confirmed the breakup on TikTok.

From Constant Posts to Complete Silence

Let’s rewind. During and immediately after Season 2, Sydney and Mitch were posting together multiple times a week. Cute farm content, Nashville visits, long-distance updates, the works.

Then suddenly… nothing.

No farm cameos. No couple selfies. No soft-launch appearances in the background of Stories. For a couple that shared so much, the silence was loud.

Fans started asking questions. If you’re from South Jersey like me, you know we notice everything, especially since she’s from our neck of the woods. Don’t forget, she grew up in Sweetwater.

Farmer Wants A Wife Season 2 Break-Up

Sydney revealed that the split actually happened before Christmas 2025. She returned home to New Jersey to spend the holidays with her family before eventually heading back to Nashville. Timing-wise, that explains a lot.

Long distance, big life adjustments, and the pressure of being the final couple from Season 2? That’s not light work.

No Drama, Just Two People Who Tried

The biggest takeaway: there’s no scandal here.

Sydney shared that they both gave their all to the relationship and still have a positive relationship with one another. She also asked fans to respond graciously, which feels very on-brand for her.

Breakups are hard enough without the internet piling on.

While it’s sad to see the last Season 2 couple officially done, it sounds like this was a mature, mutual decision.

Yes, I’ll admit it… my October theory was right.

