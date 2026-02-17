Country fans, this is not a drill.

Multi-platinum superstar Kane Brown is officially headed to Atlantic City for one massive night this spring, and it’s about to be a big one.

iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One - Show Getty Images loading...

Kane Brown Live In Atlantic City

Brown will take the stage at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino live at Etess Arena inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Friday, April 24 at 8 p.m.

If you’ve ever seen Kane live, you already know he doesn’t just perform, he puts on a show. From emotional ballads to high-energy anthems, the vibe is always part country concert, part full-on party.

Expect to hear fan favorites along with the hits that made him one of the biggest names in modern country.

Kane Brown RCA Nashville loading...

Ticket Info You Need To Know

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 20 at 10 a.m. You can grab yours HERE or via Ticketmaster.

Let’s be honest… this one will move fast. Atlantic City shows always bring the energy, and Hard Rock Live is one of the best venues in town for catching major artists up close.

Kane Brown In Concert - Newark, NJ Getty Images loading...

Plan Your AC Night Now

Dinner, drinks, and a Kane Brown concert? Sounds like the perfect excuse for a spring night out. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just looking for a fun girls’ night or date night idea, this show is shaping up to be one of the season’s hottest nights.

Mark your calendars: April 24 is going to be loud in the best way with Kane Brown lighting up Atlantic City!

