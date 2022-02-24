Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

I always have enjoyed sitting down and chatting with Kane Brown, and this time was no different. I had to ask right away, how did he keep his wife's second pregnancy a secret, being in the public eye so much? He was telling me about a certain move he had down pat when meeting fans in public when his wife and his daughter, Kingsley, were along with him. He also told me how people would notice things in the background of Instagram videos, like a bassinet, and ask questions, but they tried so hard to keep it secret.

Kane stopped short of sharing his next radio single with us, but did share a story about it. Usually, the record label says what his next single will be, but whichever one is next, he said he went to the label president and said he thought it should be a single, and the label president agreed. Look for whichever song that is to be coming out soon, after "One Mississippi" reaches No. 1, I'm sure. For what it's worth, he's singing a song called "Leave You Alone" at the ACM Awards.

Kane has also been on his arena tour, where he played all of the NBA arenas, and I noticed he had a new custom jersey for wherever he was that night. I asked him what he planned on doing with all of those jerseys — wait until you hear what he is currently building, at his house to keep them!

As a bonus to this week's latest podcast episode, I included a recent interview with Maddie from Maddie & Tae. The duo just released their latest project, Through the Madness Volume 1. I went down each song with her and discussed them in detail. If you're a Maddie & Tae fan, or a country music fan in general, you will appreciate hearing all about each song from the artist's perspective.

We also talked about how ready she is to be an aunt to Tae's new baby. She was telling me that she bought everything from a carseat for her own car, to toys for the baby. She said she is so over-prepared that it will come in handy for if she has a baby, as well.

Two fun interviews with two country music stars, in one podcast! Taste of Country Nights, On Demand Ep. 24 is available to stream now, wherever you get your podcasts.