Parents in South Jersey, you may want to add this one to your indoor-fun list.

Get Air Trampoline Park in Mays Landing just opened a huge new playground, giving kids even more ways to burn off some energy when the weather outside isn’t cooperating.

We all know how quickly those cold, rainy days can turn into “I’m bored” days.

A Giant Ball Pit, Slides and More

The new playground is loaded with things for kids to explore, including slides, climbing obstacles and a giant ball pit.

But one of the coolest additions is Get Air Town, a kid-sized world built around imaginative play. Kids can pretend to shop at a grocery store, run a restaurant, work at a post office and explore plenty of other mini real-world spaces.

It’s basically a whole little world designed to let kids make up their own adventures.

Perfect for Fall and Winter in South Jersey

With colder weather coming, having another indoor activity in Mays Landing is pretty much perfect timing.

Whether you need something to do on a rainy Saturday, a way to get the kids out of the house or just want to check out the newest addition, this is one local spot families may want to put on their radar. It looks like so much fun.

Get Air is located at 4403 Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing near Planet Fitness.