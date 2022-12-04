Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, finally delivered what fans have been wanting when they released their first duet, "Thank God," in September of 2022. On Thursday night (Dec. 1), they took things a step further by performing the song together on stage for the first time.

During a show in Ottawa, Canada, Brown invited his bride on stage to sing the lovey-dovey duet. Early on, she looks a bit hesitant as she keeps her eyes on her husband. However, when it comes time to sing her part, she totally delivers, belting out the lyrics effortlessly. Brown looks on with a big smile on his face.

The two join together for another rendition of the chorus. Brown ushers her to walk the catwalk with him as the video closes.

"My baby’s first time on stage singing our song together," he writes on social media alongside the video. "She killed it of course and I’m so proud of you!!!!"

"Speechless. Thanks babe for making me as comfortable as possible and for everyone being so kind," Katelyn replies in the comments.

Several of her friends cheered her on in the comments, including RaeLynn, Danielle Bradbery and Kasi Wicks. Mrs. Brown also received a lot of support from other country artists.

"Dang she crushed it," Walker Hayes writes, while Chris Lane chimed in with, "Freaking awesome."

Released on Sept. 12, "Thank God" is a beautiful telling of the couple's love story, giving glory to God for the love they found in one another. It's the pair's first duet, but not the first musical project for Katelyn. Prior to meeting Brown, she pursued her own music career and even released her own songs, including "Perfect" and "24KT."

Brown and his wife have not revealed plans to record more music together, but the response to "Thank God" has been overwhelmingly positive. Perhaps we'll see a Tim McGraw/Faith Hill-esque album and tour in the future?