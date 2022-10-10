Kelsea Ballerini suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her Kansas City, Mo., Heartfirst Tour stop on Sunday night (Oct. 9), but the singer was already poking fun at the mishap in a reaction post on Instagram the next day.

On Monday (Oct. 10), Ballerini revisited the "cringey" moment in a post that she jokingly titled "my retirement announcement." The split-image video shows the singer reacting to the moment onstage when she thought fans were singing along to the lyrics of her song "Miss Me More," when in fact, they were trying to tell her that her fly was down.

"It's the fact that I thought they were screaming along to the song, for me," Ballerini says, as she's watching video of the moment. "It's the fact that I was serving moves for me. I'm retiring. It's been a good few years. Thanks guys. See you around."

With that, Ballerini retreats under her bedcovers. On the other side of the image, the concert video shows the moment when Ballerini realizes her zipper's down, adjusts it, and attempts to power through the lyrics of the song before cracking up and saying "I'm sorry."

Wardrobe mishap aside, Ballerini's 10-date fall Heartfirst tour has been packed with highlights: Not only has she gotten the chance to debut the new songs off her late September Subject to Change album, but she has been able to bring out a couple of surprise guests onstage. Carly Pearce joined her in Chicago for a rendition of "You're Drunk, Go Home," and in L.A., Kenny Chesney crashed her show for a duet performance of "Half of My Hometown" — an appearance that was a surprise even to Ballerini herself.

The Heartfirst Tour picks up on Tuesday (Oct. 11) with a stop in Atlanta. There are just three more shows left on the trek.