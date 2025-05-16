The ultimate summer hangout spot in Gloucester County has been revealed. look no further than Lot 323. It’s a really cool urban music pop-up park in Woodbury that’s quickly becoming the place to be on Friday nights.

Every Friday in May and June (except May 23), from 6-9 p.m., the park transforms into a summer night paradise. Think live music, food vendors, and street games.

South Jersey's New Urban Pop-Up Music Park

Whether you're hanging out with friends or bringing the family, there's something for everyone. You’ll find yourself vibing with the music and enjoying the laid-back atmosphere.

Lot 323 has a cool mix of urban-style play equipment for kids and street games that’ll have teens and adults actually playing together. So, if you're in the mood for a little friendly competition, it’s probably the perfect spot to spend a Friday night in the summer.

Food, Games, Music, And Family Fun In Woodbury This Summer

Lot 323 has a range of food vendors serving up tasty treats and cold drinks to keep you refreshed and not hangry while you enjoy the music. Plus, you're supporting local businesses while you're at it.

You’ll find it at 115 S Broad St, Woodbury. It’s definitely worth the visit. Whether you’re local or just looking for a new spot to chill, this urban park is a perfect addition to your summer weekend plans.

