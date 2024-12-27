Kids From AC and EHT Crash Stolen Car in Pleasantville

It wasn't exactly Ferris Bueller's Day off.

3 kids under 16 from Atlantic City and Pleasantville are in a whole mess of trouble after a police chase, a crash and more Friday.

Police chase and crash

Galloway Township Police say the "excitement" began just after 10:30 Friday morning. A resident of Frankfurt Avenue report a suspicious car had pulled into her driveway.

A check of the resident's doorbell cam revealed a video that showed a male driver getting out of the car, enter the resident's parked unlock vehicle, and rummage throw items in the car.

The car that pulled into the driveway matched the description of a car stolen from Pleasantvile. Police soon found the car on the road, and tried to stop it, but a pursuit ensued.

The chase went from Galloway to Absecon, and ended in a crash in Pleasantville.

When the car crashed into another car, two teen boys attempted to run from the scene, while a teen girl stayed and was arrested. The boys were quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

Police arrest three juveniles

The three were identified only as a 13-year-old boy from Atlantic City, a 14-year-old girl from Egg Harbor Township, and a 15-year old boy - his city was not identified.

The 15-year-old, who was the driver, faces numerous charges, including receiving stolen property, eluding police, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, assault by auto, and several motor vehicle offenses He is being held at Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City.

The 13-year old was charged with joyriding, resisting arrest by flight, and with receiving stolen property. He was placed on a home monitoring device.

The 14-year-old girl was charged with joyriding and resisting arrest.

The incident remains under investigation.

SOURCE: Galloway Township Police Department.

