Lookout for some lucky kids in Wildwood this week!

This past weekend, we all celebrated Christmas in July. What better way to celebrate than giving back? That's exactly what John Lynch of Wildwood did with a little help from the legendary former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski. Jaws teamed up with John from the Lunch With Lynch Foundation, an organization based in the Wildwoods that benefits underprivileged kids, to give them one of the biggest surprises of a lifetime.

Seriously, they'll remember this moment for their entire lives.

Jaws and John Lynch (along with many other sponsors and volunteers) joined forces in an effort to distribute two hundred brand new bikes to kids within the Wildwoods on Monday, July 25th. This wasn't a small job, either. Everyone from the Wildwood Fire Department to the Wildwood High School football team came out to lend a hand. The football team helped get the bikes into the Wildwood Recreation Center and from there, set them all up so the kids could ride off on their brand new bikes, no assembly necessary on their part.

Judging by the pictures popping up all over Facebook, the event was a major success. Just seeing all the photos and videos of how excited the kids were to finally get a bike is proof enough that all the prep work and planning for this event was worth it.

No doubt, everyone involved was more than happy to be donating their time and services for such a great cause.

Check out the pictures from JAWS Bike Drive that benefitted the kids from the Lunch With Lynch foundation HERE.

Source: Facebook

8 Awesome Dog-Friendly Places To Stay In The Wildwoods

Bring on Summer! What's Hot at Wildwood's Awesome Water Parks