Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…

If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.

It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug.

A few examples

Gaspares’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed after over 40 years.

Voltaco's in Ocean City closed after almost 70.

Ward's Pastry, also in Ocean City (not exactly a restaurant, but still...), is gone after nearly a century.

And, sadly, that's just a few of many.

New addition to the list

Now comes word that a gourmet pizza restaurant in Williamstown, Gloucester County, is closing for good -- but, it's not quite all bad news.

Recently on Facebook, Grindstone Restaurant on Main Street announced they are shutting down. In a simple message, they said,

Thank you for an amazing 3 years! We have come to a very difficult decision to close our doors to the public as of Nov 6th.

However, if you are craving their gourmet pizza, there's a bit of good news. Grindstone says they will remain open only for private events.

Grindstone had enjoyed some very favorable reviews online, such as this one,

What a wonderful addition to Williamstown! Food aside the decor inside and out is beautiful. The atmosphere is warm and friendly great for families or a date night. The menu is meant for sharing and the only reason I wouldn't is I'd love to eat every dish by myself! We had classic and margherita pizzas, a Caesar salad and chocolate cake, apple crisp & afagato for desserts.

