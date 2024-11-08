Large supermarket chain closing big store in Philadelphia: report

A published report says a large supermarket chain is closing one of its big stores in Center City Philadelphia within the next few weeks.

And as one person on Reddit has already pointed out, that means even fewer options for groceries in the heart of one of America's biggest cities.

Supermarket closing comment on r/philadelphia - Photo: reddit / Canva Supermarket closing comment on r/philadelphia - Photo: reddit / Canva loading...

It also means that people who have come to depend on this store over the past few years will have to rework their routines to restock their shelves at home.

Supermarket closing comment on r/philadelphia - Photo: reddit / Canva Supermarket closing comment on r/philadelphia - Photo: reddit / Canva loading...

And some folks will have to find a new place for some adult beverages...

Supermarket closing comment on r/philadelphia - Photo: reddit / Canva Supermarket closing comment on r/philadelphia - Photo: reddit / Canva loading...

MORE NEWS: Several wildfires send smoke across much of South Jersey

According to a report from the Philadelphia Business Journal, Giant will be closing its three-year-old Heirloom store at the corner of 8th and Market in Center City right as 2024 comes to an end.

Giant's Heirloom stores were more focused on the needs of those living and working in the city, as opposed to traditional suburban-style supermarkets.

PBJ cited Giant Co. President John Ruane as saying,

Unfortunately, this store has not performed to our expectations and when coupled with the challenges we and others have faced in the neighborhood, it no longer makes sense to continue operating at this location.

Employees at this location will be offered positions at other Giant stores in the region.

Once this store closes, those in the immediate area will need to rely on smaller food stores, or visit Trader Joe's at Arch and Juniper, Acme at 10th and South, or Whole Foods at 9th and South.

Acme and Whole Foods on South Street in Philadelphia PA - Photo: Google Maps Acme and Whole Foods on South Street in Philadelphia PA - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The Giant Company, founded 101 years ago, operates approximately 190 supermarkets in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.