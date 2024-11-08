Several wildfires send smoke across much of South Jersey

Several wildfires in South Jersey Friday morning were sending sights and smells of smoke across the region and all the way down the shore.

Thanks to light northwesterly winds, those fires, located in portions of Gloucester, Camden, Burlington, and Ocean Counties were sending smoke into portions of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, dozens of miles away.

Numerous police and fire departments took to social media to advise residents of the situation and to not call 9-1-1 to report the smoke unless it was an actual emergency.

The sight and/or smell of smoke may last for several days and may become stronger at night.

The National Weather Service has the entire state under a red flag warning, which means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain.

On Thursday, a large portion of South Jersey was officially placed in an "extreme" drought condition. Some areas have had no rainfall in well over 30 days.

Here are the wildfires currently burning in New Jersey...

Note: the flame graphic shown on the maps below is an approximate location of the fire and does not represent its actual size or scope.

Additional fires are also being contained in the following areas:

Downe Twp., Cumberland County – "Halloween" Wildfire

Livingston Twp., Essex County – "Industrial Parkway" Wildfire

Rockaway Twp., Morris County – "Craigmeur Lookout" Wildfire

Rockaway Twp., Morris County – "Microwave" Wildfire

Waterford Twp., Camden County – "Hayes Mill" Wildfire

Woodland Twp., Burlington County – "Tea Time Hill" Wildfire

Some rain showers are possible Sunday night, but no significant rainfall is in the forecast through the middle of next week.