So, the epic lunar eclipse that everyone kept posting on social media came snd went from the Jersey skies. While that was, undoubtedly, an epic sight, it's time to plan out the next star show.

Get ready, Jersey. The best seats to view the Leonid meteor shower will be right in our own backyards this week. According to NJ.com, the experts are saying that Jersey residents should prepare to have the best view of the shower Thursday, November 17th and into Friday morning. While there may be a good chance to see another show during the early morning hours of Saturday, November 19th, you'll definitely see it if you plan on catching the show Thursday into Friday morning.

Obviously, in order to get the absolute best view of the shower, you'll have to venture as far away from city lights as you can. Luckily for those of us that live in the south central and southern-most parts of the Garden State, there are plenty of places for us to go that are secluded enough to see the show. Head to any beach south of Ocean City and you should be good to go. It'll be cold, so make sure you bundle up.

The Leonid meteor shower is said to be the most epic shower of the fall season, so if you've been waiting for an awesome sight to see this year, next to the recent lunar eclipse, this is it.

To find out more about this week's Leonid meteor shower, click HERE.

Source: NJ.com

