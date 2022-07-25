Have You Spotted These Unbelievably Lifelike Statues in Wildwood, NJ?

A group of statues have been peppered throughout Wildwood that are so incredibly lifelike, you may have to look twice!



When I came across photos of this art installation by Seward Johnson on social media, I had to study them very closely before I even believed the subjects were not REAL.

They're so convincing! From a military dad reuniting with his daughter, to a woman hula-hooping, to man with his dog, the detailing is positively stunning. They remind me of some of the works I've seen at Grounds for Sculpture up in Hamilton Township.

You'll spot these statues along New Jersey Avenue in Wildwood, starting from W. Burk Avenue to just before E. 26th Street.

It would make for a great bike excursion or scavenger hunt with the family this summer.

See some photos of the statues for yourself below (courtesy of Wildwood365/Instagram)!

