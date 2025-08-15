Cape May County Park and Zoo just got a whole lot cuter!

This summer, they welcomed not one, but two zebra foals to the family. A spunky little male made his debut on May 21, followed by a sweet baby girl born on June 12.

Now, it’s your turn to get involved, because these tiny striped wonders need names!

Help Name The Cape May Zoo Zebra Foals: Vote For Your Favorite Pair!

The zoo has narrowed it down to three super-fun name duos:

Maverick and Gwen

Marvel and Gemma

Cooper and Kelce

Got a favorite? You can vote online at the zoo's website or stop by the zoo entrance to cast your vote in person.

Voting is open now and here’s the best part: every vote is a donation that goes straight to supporting the care and feeding of the animals that call the Cape May Zoo home.

New zebra foal at the Cape May Zoo

Your Vote Makes a Difference... And It’s Pretty Adorable, Too

This is your chance to help shape the story of two adorable new arrivals while giving back to one of South Jersey’s most beloved family destinations. Whether you’re Team Maverick & Gwen or all about Cooper & Kelce, your vote counts.

It’s time to round up your friends, cast your ballot, and be part of Cape May Zoo history.

Let’s give these baby zebras the perfect names AND show them just how much love the South Jersey community has to give. Vote now at cmczoo.com. Let’s name these babies!

