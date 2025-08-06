As I was visiting the Cape May Zoo recently, I was standing outside one of the monkey exhibits (Yes, visiting my relatives...) when a little girl walked up to the fence and yelled, "What the heck?"

The monkeys were swinging from ropes, and she was overjoyed at what she was seeing.

Her fun reaction was a great example of what happens at the Cape May Zoo every single day. Kids (and I mean kids of all ages) love this place! Every single day, scores of families from near and far pay a visit to the Cape May Zoo, and they love what they are seeing.

READ MORE: Whale Knocks Boater into Water in Barnegat Bay

JK JK loading...

Cape May Zoo Moving Forward

I hadn't visited my favorite zoo in a year or so, and I was pleasantly surprised at what has been going on at the zoo - they're making it even better!

A new large parking lot is now open, the entrance to the park has been moved, and there are projects going on - or just finished - throughout the property.

The new parking requires that you walk to the entrance of the park through a new route, and that route takes you through the Tree to Tree Adventures, complete with ropes courses and zip-lining. (PRO TIP: Your older kids are going to love it up in the trees!)l

Another big change coming to the zoo is the upcoming flamingo and penguin exhibit. Who doesn't love penguins?

JK JK loading...

Review of Cape May Zoo

I'm always impressed with the cleanliness and the openness of the Cape May Zoo. Everything isn't on top of everything; you can certainly get your steps in here.

One thing I did notice on my recent visit was that there was a lot of zoo staff (and volunteers?) sharing information about the zoo. They were always happy to answer questions and talk about the animals, especially in language that kids understand.

I love the new Safari Cafe and other upgrades that have happened at the zoo in the last few years.

The Cape May Zoo is always being named one of the best zoos in the country, and with what's taking place, I can see it continuing to be on those lists moving forward.

I love the Cape May Zoo!

Please take a look at the photos of the zoo below.

The Magnicent Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly