Listen, I love my doggos with every fiber of my being. They're my children. I'd do just about anything for them. I won't lie, though.... they're not the most docile pups I've ever met in my life.

It's no secret that dog ownership is a true commitment. Not every single dog mom or dad can just open up their back doors to let Fido run around. For some of us, it involves bundling up both ourselves and our beasts and leaving the house entirely. Don't forget, not everybody has a giant backyard.

While it's true that our dogs can sometimes get us into precarious situations, it's also safe to say that afterwards, there's always a good laugh to be had..... even if you're the one everybody's laughing at.

That last part is definitely the case with a video that's gone viral from the folks over at Sassy. They've compiled a bunch of clips from various dog owners of dog walking experiences gone hilarious wrong and, let me tell you, once you watch it, you'll see why it's already been viewed over 16 MILLION times!

The first clip features a young woman trying to lock her door when, all of a sudden, her dog yanks her and she falls completely on her side and starts sliding as the dog pulls her. I can definitely relate to that. My poor nephew got dragged by my dog one time. He took it like a champ though and all are well today.

Take a look at the video dog parents EVERYWHERE cannot stop howling over 😂😂:

