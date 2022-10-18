It's always a bummer when a restaurant that was a local favorite has to shutter the doors and windows.

Unfortunately, times are tough these days. For one reason or another, it's been harder than ever for many restaurants to keep their doors open over the last few years. Does some of the blame have to be placed on the pandemic? Of course. Few industries were impacted in the same way that the restaurant and food industries were.

Since people weren't on-the-go during those years, people just didn't order out as often as they normally would have under different circumstances. Not to mention, since so many people were out of work, money was tight, too. Let's get real for a second, too; it's not like the monetary situation has improved much since 2020 anyway.

So, it's with a heavy heart that I have to say that the Chinese restaurant in the MGM Mall across from Storybook Land has officially closed its doors. Green Garden has been listed as "permanently closed" on Google, so the news of the closure is about as legitimate as it gets without an official statement from an owner.

The closure was even confirmed by a local via a locally based Facebook group this week, too. Apparently, somebody attempted to order from them recently and couldn't because the closure had already happened. The closure must have been abrupt because many people have reported ordering from there within the last month alone.

It's currently unclear why Green Garden had to close up shop, but whatever the reason, I wish them well in their future endeavors.

Source: Facebook

