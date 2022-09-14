Well, the prime time of summer has come and gone. The shoobies all went home and now it's just us locals here to enjoy the remaining warmer days of the year.

Saying goodbye to summer isn't all that bad, though. After all, when you wave "so long" to summer, it's time to say "hello" to football season! As most of South Jersey would say, it's time to "watch our Eagles fly!"

Some would say this is the best time of the year! Crisp air, pumpkin spice, and football - those are some of South Jersey's favorite fall things.

With the Philadelphia Eagles' home opener only days away, it stands to reason that many people have been flinging around their favorite game day recommendations to anyone that will listen. Someone asked on a Somers Point-based Facebook group recently which place in the town people consider the best for taking in the games. Believe it or not, the question garnered its fair share of responses.

While there are a lot of great places in all of the surrounding towns to take in an Eagles game, Somers Point residents say they prefer to watch at Charlie's. The overwhelming majority of responses, in fact, say Charlie's is the place to go if you live in Somers Point and want to spend game day out of the house.

Of course, there were a few other Somers Point-centric suggestions for watching the Birds do their thing, most people said SP residents should stop into Charlie's on Shore Road.

To check out the other suggestions made by Somers Point residents, click HERE.

