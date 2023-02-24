Longtime EHT BMX Track Volunteer Gets Unsung Hero Award

David Dorofee recently received the Egg Harbor Township Recreation Commission's Unsung Hero Award for his work as a volunteer coach and Rec Commission board member.

Donofee is responsible for the safety, maintenance, and performance of the township's BMX track at Veterans Memorial Park on Ocean Heights Ave.

Dave and his family have been involved with the BMX (Bicycle Motocross) track for over 40 years.

His father George helped build the track in 1980 and David and many of the volunteers who now maintain the track, rode on the track growing up.

Today, Dorofee and many of the volunteers keep the track going for their own children, according to an article from Soilworks, a company that makes environmentally-safe soil stabilizers and dust control agents used at the track.

“It started in the 80s with a bunch of kids biking on a dirt hill and that was it,” he said. “Slowly they added in jumps and it grew to now, where we have seven-foot-tall jumps 30 feet long, it’s gotten much more complex.

The track is one of the oldest BMX tracks on the east coast.

“Many people don’t think of the amount of time, effort, and planning that goes into operating a BMX track,” Dorofee said. “We’re all volunteers and it’s a ton of work. We often joke that we get paid in children’s smiles. We mainly do it for the kids because it gives them somewhere safe to go and practice and get better. That’s why we do it.”

In a Facebook post congratulating Dave on his award, the EHT Rec Commission recognized his years of service at the track.

Dave has served as the Track Operator for EHT BMX for many years. The track underwent a significant capital improvement in 2018 and much of the work and design was led by Dave. The Unsung Hero award was created by the Commission and named after Charlie Gallagher, longtime EHT resident, volunteer for many years in EHT youth sports programs and a former Recreation Commissioner. The intent of the award is to recognize a volunteer for quietly giving back to the community.

