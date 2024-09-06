LOOK: We Created Pokemon Based On South Jersey Towns

You won't be able to catch these Pokemon in South Jersey!

With the help of AI (artificial intelligence) I have created several Pokemon characters based on cities and towns in South Jersey.

Here's how we did it:

1. I asked ChatGPT to create fictional Pokemon characters based on area locations.

2. I then went to Canva's Magic Studio, and asked AI to generate an image based on the ChatGPT-generated character descriptions.

I inputted hometowns from Atlantic, Cape, Ocean, and Cumberland Counties

I absolutely loved the descriptions of these fictional Pokemon, and it was cool how ChatGPT used real information to "invent" these fake Pokemon.

Margate was spot on, using Lucy the Elephant to influence the character. It's almost like they just straight-forwardly took Lucy as the base.

Hammonton's fake Pokemon used blueberries to create Barryvine. (In case you weren't aware, Hammonton is THE blueberry capital!

Several of our local towns on the water - the water theme was incorporated in their fake Pokemon.

You can check out all the fake Pokemon of South Jersey below.

Can you catch them all?

AI is a pretty cool thing

After developing fake Pokemon based on South Jersey towns, I went a step further. I asked AI to create Pokemon based on myself and my Cat Country 107.3 morning co-host Jahna. I then used Canva's Magic Studio to create the images:

Frankly, I think it looks just like me!

Check out the creations below.

