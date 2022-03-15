Looking To Save A Buck – Can New Jersey Drivers Buy Car Insurance By The Day?

Driving in New Jersey is not for the weak.

Between people's road rage, profanity and potholes -- many run the opposite way in tears.

It is for this very reason that car insurance is a must in the Garden State.

Looking to risk it and drive without car insurance? It is SO not worth it.

According to ValuePenguin.com, the consequences are pretty severe:

"New Jersey state law considers driving uninsured a serious offense, punishable by up to 14 days in jail, and the loss of your driver's license for one or two years, or permanently if you're found to be a habitual offender."

Told ya....

Now knowing this, my family and I discovered an issue.

My sister, who lives in New York City, recently got rid of her car and car insurance because who needs a vehicle in the city? No one...that's who.

But whenever she has come home to visit, my mom doesn't let her drive anyone's car because she is not insured.

We can deal but it just makes life a bit more complicated.

So it got me thinking: Can you rent car insurance by the day in New Jersey?

Knowing this information could also come in handy if you plan on taking weekend trips to the Jersey Shore this Summer.

I was very lucky to speak with Tina Lawrence, a high net worth personalized insurance agent who offers policies in New Jersey, Florida & New York so clearly she is an expert.

Let's find out:

Can You Rent Car Insurance By The Day In New Jersey? It is a question I did not know the answer to....so I did some digging.

The important thing to note is that no matter your situation, you do have options.

Another positive is that the warmer weather will arrive in New Jersey within the next month or so (hopefully) so we can drive with music up and windows down in no time.

Now you drive safe...here is a Jersey Shore hotspot you should drive to and check out if you haven't already:

