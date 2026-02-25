NJ Drivers Face Largest Insurance Hikes After Accidents
South Jersey just got hit with another round of snow, and if you’ve been white-knuckling your commute, you’re not alone. Slippery roads mean drivers are (hopefully) being a little more cautious this week. Honestly, there’s never been a better time to be extra careful.
In New Jersey, a single at-fault accident doesn’t just ruin your day, it can wreck your budget for years.
New Jersey Ranks #2 For Post-Accident Insurance Hikes
According to a new study from LendingTree, New Jersey drivers face the second-largest increase in car insurance premiums nationwide after causing an accident.
The numbers are eye-opening. On average, Garden State drivers pay an extra $5,998.92 in car insurance over three years following an at-fault crash. That’s the second-highest dollar increase in the country.
Percentage-wise, it’s just as painful. Premiums jump 62.7% after an at-fault car accident. That’s a staggering 17.7% higher than the national average.
If you’re a younger driver, the financial hit is even worse. A 20-year-old in New Jersey pays an average of $2,024 more per year after an at-fault accident. That’s not exactly spare change.
Snowy Roads, Serious Consequences
With winter weather sticking around, this is your reminder that safe driving isn’t just about avoiding injuries. It’s about protecting your wallet, too.
Take it slow. Leave extra space. Maybe skip that risky lane change today. You shouldn’t be in that much of a hurry. In New Jersey, a few seconds of impatience can cost you thousands.
