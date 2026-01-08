NJ Car Insurance Rates Surge Again In 2026
Another year, another gut punch for New Jersey drivers. Just when most of the country is finally getting some relief, the Garden State is once again stuck paying more.
According to The State of Auto Insurance 2026 report, New Jersey drivers are facing the largest auto insurance rate increase in the nation for the second year in a row, and it’s not even close.
New Jersey Leads The Nation In Auto Insurance Hikes
In 2026, New Jersey insurance companies are raising premiums by 10.46%, making it the only state with a double-digit increase. Meanwhile, the national average car insurance rate increase is just 0.67%, and 32 states are actually seeing premiums go down. For NJ drivers, that contrast makes the increase feel even more frustrating.
How Expensive Is Car Insurance In NJ For 2026?
The average cost of car insurance in New Jersey is expected to hit $249 per month in 2026. That puts the state firmly among the 10 most expensive states in the country for auto coverage.
For many households already dealing with higher rent, groceries, and gas, it’s another line item stretching the budget thin.
Where NJ Drivers Pay The Most For Car Insurance
Not all ZIP codes are hit equally. Jersey Shore towns like Manasquan, Point Pleasant, and Sea Girt are projected to have the lowest premiums, sitting currently at about 16% below the state average.
On the other end of the spectrum, Irvington and Newark are expected to see rates roughly 51% above the state average.
Shopping Around Still Matters
The silver lining is even with rising rates, shopping around can lead to massive savings.
In New Jersey, the difference between the cheapest and most expensive insurer for the same coverage can be as high as 146%. In a year like this, comparing quotes isn’t optional at this point, it’s essential.
