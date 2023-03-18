There are many different culinary styles and everyone has their favorites. One of the styles that many people do enjoy is "seafood". I enjoy seafood and here at the Jersey Shore we have many great restaurants to choose from, so we are pretty lucky when it comes to seafood. It's no surprise, after all, we live right on the Atlantic Ocean.

Some of my favorites, when it comes to seafood, include salmon, crab, shrimp, clams, oysters, mussels, lobster, etc. All these are delicious and yes include "sushi" and the various combos on this list too. Some of these dishes we do at home, while others we enjoy going out for. The key is to find good seafood restaurants.

So where is the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey? In a recent article from 24/7 Tempo, they put together a list of the best seafood restaurants in America and including right here in the Garden State.

24/7 Tempo selected Sol-Mar restaurant in Newark as New Jersey's best seafood. "This Portuguese restaurant has a high end, formal dining room as well as a casual bar dining room. In addition to a wide selection of turf fare (veal, lamb, steaks, pork, and chicken), Sol-Mar specializes in seafood dishes like paella, clams in garlic sauce, octopus salad, and bacalhau à Brás (salt cod with matchstick potatoes, scrambled eggs, and black olives)."

Let us know if you have been to Sol-Mar and what were your thoughts. Give us your review. In addition, tell us your favorite seafood restaurant that you like. Share your recommendations with us :)

