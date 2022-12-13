Luke Bryan Just Scored His 30th No. 1 Hit With ‘Country On’

Luke Bryan has hit a new career milestone after securing another No. 1 hit with his latest single "Country On." That brings his overall total of chart-topping tracks to 30.

Bryan was able to celebrate the moment with his team while in Las Vegas for his concert residency at Resorts World.

"30 #1 songs at country radio is really crazy to hear," he writes on social media.

"I’m blessed to have this career and can’t thank everyone involved enough for supporting my dreams. 'Hey, hey, USA! We ain’t seen our better days' is a come together moment. I couldn’t have hand picked a better 30th. Love y’all."

The single — written by Mark Nesler, David Frasier, Mitch Oglesby and Styles Haury — reached the top of the Mediabase charts. Jeff Stevens produced the track alongside Jody Stevens, and Sarah Buxton provided backup vocals. Bryan released "Country On" on July 1, 2022.

Although he did not write the song himself, the star says being able to both write hits and find hits is the secret to his success.

"I looked at all my heroes — guys like George Strait and Brooks & Dunn — all of my heroes wrote songs and they found songs, too," Bryan tells MusicRow Magazine. "Somewhere in Nashville, there's young songwriters writing right now with a fresh approach and a new way to say stuff. For me, it's always fun to really open up to the whole town to try to find new songs. The little nuances of production in their demos."

Bryan's first No. 1 dates back to 2009 with "Do I," which he wrote with Lady A's Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley. MusicRow reports that the "One Margarita" singer has co-written 12 of his 30 No. 1s, including "Rain Is a Good Thing", "I Don't Want This Night to End" and "Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye."

Bryan has 17 multi-week chart toppers, including "Most People Are Good", "Knockin' Boots" and "Waves." Jordan Davis also featured the Georgia native on "Buy Dirt" which reach No. 1 earlier this year.

The country megastar and five-time Entertainer of the Year is expected to release more new music in 2023. It's shaping up to be a busy year for the hitmaker: He'll Bryan will kick things off with his annual Crash My Playa festival in January and will continue his Las Vegas residency, with more dates scheduled in February through April.

In addition, Bryan will return to his judge's chair on a new season of American Idol, which premieres Feb. 19.

