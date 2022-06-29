Luke Bryan Will Play Friday Night at TidalWave Fest in Atlantic City

The daily lineup for the TidalWave Music Festival in Atlantic City has been released.

The TidalWave Music Fest is happening on the Atlantic City Beach from August 12 -14. Tickets are now on sale.

The headliners are: Luke Bryan, who will play Friday night, Morgan Wallen, who plays Saturday night, and Dierks Bentley, who will close out the festival Sunday night.

While there have been several country concerts on the Atlantic City Beach in the last several years, this is the first time a 3 day and night country music festival will take place on the beach.

Here's a look at who's playing and what day:

Friday:

In addition to Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchel Tenpenny, and Lauren Alaina will take the stage, as will Breland, Jon Langston, Restless Road, Ashland Craft, Shy Carter, Ray Fulcher, and Alana Springsteen.

Saturday:

Morgan Wallen anchors the lineup that includes Hardy, Tracy Lawrence, Blanco Brown, Lindsay Ell, Elvie Shane, Filmore, Seaforth, Landon Parker, Erin Kinsey, and Tiera Kennedy.

Sunday:

Prior to Dierks Bentley taking the stage, it will be Chase Rice, Lauren Alaina, Runaway June, Travis Denning, Alexandra Kay, Dillon Carmichael, Jackson Dean, Tyler Braden, Robyn Ottolini, and Ashley Cooke.

Music will begin each day at about 1 pm and end around 11 pm each night.

