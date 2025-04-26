If you're from South Jersey and love Mexican food, listen up—because I just found a hidden gem that’s about to be your new weekend obsession.

Get our free mobile app

Lupitas Mexican Grill in Williamstown is serving up an all-you-can-eat Mexican buffet from Thursday through Sunday… and it only costs $20 per person. Yes, really.

Lupitas Mexican Grill @darthefoodguru via IG|Canva loading...

Unlimited Tacos, Queso, Nachos & More

Lupitas isn’t playing when it comes to options. You can build your own nachos (yes, there’s unlimited queso), go to town on birria tacos, load up on enchiladas, rice, beans, carnitas, and more. The buffet is legit stacked. And it’s not just a few lukewarm trays—everything is fresh, flavorful, and totally worth your plate space.

Did I mention they’ve got all the queso you can eat? Because I feel like that needs to be said twice.

Lupitas Mexican Grill @darthefoodguru via IG|Canva loading...

Dessert Lovers, Rejoice!

As if endless tacos weren’t enough, Lupitas brings the heat with their dessert table. We're talking flan, tres leches cake, cheesecake, and other rotating sweet treats that’ll make you want to start your meal with dessert (no judgment here).

Lupitas Mexican Grill @darthefoodguru via IG|Canva loading...

A Quick And Easy Drive

Located in Williamstown, Lupitas is super easy to find—just minutes from Route 42, the Atlantic City Expressway, or the Black Horse Pike. So whether you’re coming from Cherry Hill, Vineland, or even Philly, it’s a quick trip for a seriously satisfying meal.

Lupitas Mexican Grill @darthefoodguru via IG|Canva loading...

Make Sure You're Hungry

If you love Mexican food and a great deal, Lupitas Mexican Grill’s $20 buffet is a must-try. Bring your friends, bring your appetite, and maybe wear stretchy pants—you’re gonna need 'em.

15 South Jersey restaurants to visit now before Shoobies invade the shore Our tourist friends from Pennsylvania will be here before we know it. Visit these local South Jersey restaurants now before the crowds of summer arrive! Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman