Macy's has released a list of 66 stores that will be closing over the next year or so as the chain fights declining sales.

Those stores, called "non-go-forward" locations in a press release, are part of their "Bold New Chapter" strategy, which was announced about a year ago.

That plan includes closing a total of about 150 underperforming locations over three years while investing in their remaining 350 stores.

Tony Spring, chairman and CEO of Macy’s, Inc., said in a press release Thursday,

Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service.

As for which stores are closing in this area, fans of Macy's in New Jersey don't have much to worry about.

Macy's at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman / Canva Macy's at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman / Canva loading...

While nine stores will be closing in California, nine in New York, and seven in Florida, only one in the Garden State will be shutting down.

That store, a freestanding Macy's Backstage outlet, is in the Essex Green Shopping Center on West Prospect Avenue in East Orange.

All other Macy's stores will remain open, including those in Mays Landing, Deptford, Cherry Hill, Toms River, East Brunswick, Rockaway - over two dozen in total.

In neighboring states, both Macy's stores in Delaware will remain open while four in Pennsylvania will close, including the former John Wanamaker's location in Center City Philadelphia.