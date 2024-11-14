Man Busted Trying to Take $60,000 Cash From Galloway Senior Couple

The Galloway Township Police Department certainly saved the day for one local elderly couple.

They prevented the couple from literally handing over $60,000 in cash to a man who was (allegedly) trying to rip them off.

Attempted elder fraud in Galloway Township, New Jersey

Galloway Township Police say they were alerted Tuesday afternoon by a woman who told them that her elderly parents just withdrew $60.000 from their bank account.

The woman said they were currently on the phone with a man, who claimed to be some sort of federal agent.

Police say, "The scammer advised the victim that numerous bank accounts were opened utilizing the victim’s social security number. In order to protect their money, the victim was told to empty their bank account and turn the cash over to an individual who would deposit the money into a secure account."

The couple was now waiting at their Galloway home for this person to show up for their money.

Police then jumped into action and watched the couple's home on East Ridgewood Avenue. Less than an hour later, a car pulled up to the home, and police arrested the driver, Dipen Patel 51 of Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Suspect processed

Galloway Police took Patel into custody and asked many questions. They issued him a summons and released him. Several search warrants have been issued, and the investigation is continuing.

Here's what Police Chief Richard D. Barber said about the incident:

“This case is another reminder of the ongoing elderly scams that occur on a daily basis throughout the country. Working with our public, we were able to stop this crime and not just protect this victim, but potential future victims as well.”

Beware of scammers

Galloway Police is reminding the public to always be watchful for scammers. They say law enforcement officials will never call you on the phone and ask you to hand over cash payments.

If you believe you're being scammed, call and talk with your local police.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Galloway Township Police Department.