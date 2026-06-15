Long Running Atlantic City Show, The Hook, Closing Down
A fun adult show that's been playing Atlantic City will be closing its doors forever later this year.
Spiegelworld's The Hook will be closing it's Atlantic City show in early September.
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Say Goodbye to The Hook in Atlantic City
Las Vegas Review-Journal broke the story Sunday night that the production of The Hook at Caesars Atlantic City will be coming to an end. The show is expect to end with a final performance on September 6th. Cast members learned of the news via email.
The adult variety show opened in the summer of 2023, and has run continuously every since. That's a run of over 1,000 performances.
The show runs Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday nights at 7 PM. Two shows happen on Friday and Saturday nights at 7PM and 9PM.
When Speigleworld started The Hook, it also opened a restaurant , Superfrico. The Las Vegas Review-Journal notes that the restaurant is now operated by Caesars. It's not known if the restaurant will be affected by the closing of the show.
Review of The Hook
I went to a performance of The Hook shortly after it opened, and I was impressed. The cast did a great job of entertaining, and it was a fun night out. I'm sorry to see the show shutting down.
If you want to catch The Hook before it closes, you can get tickets and find out more here.
Source: Las Vegas Review- Journal
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