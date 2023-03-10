Authorities in Cumberland County say an inmate at Bayside State Prison has been charged with murdering a fellow inmate late last year.

It was on the night of November 21st that 41-year-old Martin Sanchez was found unresponsive in his cell with apparent trauma to the head and face. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter by medical personnel.

According to NJ.com, Sanchez was scheduled to be released the following day.

Hours before his murder, he briefly spoke to his daughter by phone, mainly to figure out how he would get home to the City of Elizabeth.

She recently told NJ.com,

He said he had to go and that he’ll see me tomorrow. A couple hours later, I got the call that he was dead.

After an investigation by members of the Special Investigations Division of the New Jersey Department of Corrections, with assistance from detectives from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, 42-year-old Bruce Duette, who was an inmate at Bayside on November 21st, has been charged with murdering Sanchez.

The State will move for pre-trial detention in this case.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

