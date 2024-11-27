Authorities say several rooms were damaged after an intentional fire was set at a motel on Monday.

The Franklin Township Police Department says the blaze happened at the Budget Motel near the corner of Routes 40 and 54 in Buena.

According to officials, an investigation revealed the suspect, 31-year-old Shawn Negron, intentionally set the mattress on fire inside his motel room and then fled the area. Negron was located at a nearby business and taken into custody without incident.

There were no injuries reported, however, multiple motel rooms sustained damage and several motel tenants were displaced.

Shawn Negron of Buena NJ - Photo: Franklin Township Police Department / Canva

Negron, who was living at the motel, has been charged with second-degree arson, third-degree causing or risking widespread injury or damage, and third-degree criminal mischief. He was processed and lodged in the Atlantic County Correctional Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.