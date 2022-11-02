Man Found Guilty of Murdering Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Woman in 2014

Authorities say a man who was originally from Mays Landing has been found guilty of murdering a woman from Egg Harbor Township in 2014.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Wednesday, a jury found 42-year-old Timothy Wright guilty of first-degree murder.

Wright was charged with strangulating and killing 25-year-old Joyce Vanderhoff on February 13, 2014.

Vanderhoff’s naked body was found on the side of County Route 559/Weymouth Road in Hamilton Township the next morning.

Wright, who was living in Mays Landing at the time, was arrested in 2019 in Pennsylvania and extradited to New Jersey to stand trial.

According to The Press of Atlantic City,

Assistant Atlantic County Prosecutor Seth Levy told the jury that Vanderhoff...and Wright had a drugs-for-sex relationship, and she was at his home he shared with his girlfriend in Mays Landing overnight on Feb. 12, about a day before her body was found in the snow.

Levy said the prosecution believes Wright strangled Vanderhoff while she was at his home in Mays Landing, per reporting by The Press.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 16th.

Wright faces a minimum of 30 years in state prison without the possibility of parole.

